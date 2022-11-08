Ryan Specialty : Hires Tim Anders as EVP of National Specialty Programs



November 8, 2022 | CHICAGO, IL - Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is pleased to announce that Tim Anders has joined the Underwriting Managers' National Specialty Programs ("NSP") practice as an Executive Vice President. Tim's charge is to support underwriting practices, launch new program opportunities, and reinforce efficient operational activities. Tim is also committed to leadership development, as well as employee career growth and engagement. He joins NSP with more than 30 years of experience in program development, underwriting and management. Tim has extensive underwriting knowledge of the excess and surplus lines segment with property and casualty expertise and holds the CPCU designation.

Bill Evans, Co-President of NSP, remarked, "The breadth and depth of Tim's experience in underwriting will further strengthen our talented underwriting team within National Specialty Programs. His decades of experience and credibility in the market will enhance our ability to drive accretive and new product innovation to our valued retail clients while enhancing our underwriting and portfolio management strategies with our capital providers - his strengths are additive and complementary. We're thrilled to have Tim on the team."

"National Specialty Programs has a dynamic value proposition in the marketplace today," Tim Anders expressed. "NSP's strong programs platform attracts experienced talent and provides best practice for new vertical expansions. I look forward to leveraging and maximizing their strengths in specialization and operational efficiencies."

Tim Anders can be contacted at Tim.Anders@ryansg.com or 443-318-6156.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. We provide distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. RyanSpecialty.com

About Ryan Specialty National Specialty Programs

Ryan Specialty National Specialty Programs ("NSP") is the Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers division dedicated to developing, underwriting, distributing and administering class focused products with multiline coverage solutions. The operations described herein are conducted by RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RSG Specialty works directly with brokers, agents and insurance carriers, and as such does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License #0G97516). ©2022 Ryan Specialty, LLC For more information on NSP, please visit RyanPrograms.com.