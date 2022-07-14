Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYAN   US78351F1075

RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(RYAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
38.67 USD   -1.88%
04:18pRyan Specialty to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 11, 2022
BU
07/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/12Goldman Sachs Initiates Ryan Specialty Group With Buy Rating, Sets $47 Price Target, Named 'Top Pick' in Insurance Sector
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ryan Specialty to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 11, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced it will release its Second Quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Ryan Specialty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00pm Eastern Time on August 11, 2022. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Ryan Specialty’s investor relations website at ir.ryansg.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.ryansg.com for one year following the call.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. ryansg.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
04:18pRyan Specialty to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 11..
BU
07/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/12Goldman Sachs Initiates Ryan Specialty Group With Buy Rating, Sets $47 Price Target, Na..
MT
07/06RYAN SPECIALTY : Expands Presence in Europe with Madrid Office
PU
06/21INSIDER SELL : Ryan Specialty Holdings
MT
06/13RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
06/09TRANSCRIPT : Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Presents at William Blair’s 42nd Ann..
CI
06/08RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal..
AQ
06/06Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc will Change its Name to Ryan Specialty Holdings, ..
CI
06/03Ryan Specialty to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 720 M - -
Net income 2022 62,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 348 M 4 348 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 632
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 39,41 $
Average target price 41,75 $
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick G. Ryan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Turner Director
Jeremiah R. Bickham Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Michael T. VanAcker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Blackshear Senior VP, Chief Compliance & Privacy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.-2.33%4 348
AON PLC-10.35%57 225
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-2.95%34 590
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-17.12%21 598
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-16.21%16 623
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-20.45%3 709