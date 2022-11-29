Advanced search
    RYAN   US78351F1075

RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(RYAN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
38.60 USD   -0.64%
04:18pRyan Specialty to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference
BU
11/28Insider Buy: Ryan Specialty Holdings
MT
11/25Insider Buy: Ryan Specialty Holdings
MT
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ryan Specialty to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

11/29/2022 | 04:18pm EST
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced that its Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick G. Ryan, its President, Timothy W. Turner, its Chief Financial Officer, Jeremiah R. Bickham, and its President and CEO of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, Miles Wuller, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 3:40 PM Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available via a link to the live stream accessible through Ryan Specialty’s website at ir.ryanspecialty.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Learn more at ryanspecialty.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 713 M - -
Net income 2022 65,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 71,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 365 M 4 365 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 798
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,85 $
Average target price 45,14 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick G. Ryan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Turner Director
Jeremiah R. Bickham Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Bradley Bodell Chief Information Officer
Michael T. VanAcker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.-3.72%4 365
AON PLC1.57%63 146
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.17.46%41 415
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.88%25 930
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-17.63%16 396
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-3.95%4 480