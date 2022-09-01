Log in
    RYAN   US78351F1075

RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(RYAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
41.53 USD   -1.96%
04:17pRyan Specialty to Participate in the KBW Insurance Conference
BU
08/17UBS Adjusts Ryan Specialty Group Price Target to $53 From $44, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/16RYAN SPECIALTY : Appoints Bill Evans and Chris Kelleher Co-Presidents of National Specialty Programs Practice
PU
Ryan Specialty to Participate in the KBW Insurance Conference

09/01/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick G. Ryan, its President, Timothy W. Turner, and its Chief Financial Officer, Jeremiah R. Bickham, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:05 AM Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available via a link to the live webcast accessible through Ryan Specialty’s website at ir.ryansg.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Learn more at ryansg.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 759 M - -
Net income 2022 69,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 732 M 4 732 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 690
Free-Float 36,7%
