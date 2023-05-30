Ryan Specialty to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced that its Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick G. Ryan, its President, Timothy W. Turner, its Chief Financial Officer, Jeremiah R. Bickham, and its President and CEO of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, Miles Wuller, will be presenting at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available via a link to the live stream accessible through Ryan Specialty’s website at ir.ryanspecialty.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Learn more at ryanspecialty.com.

