  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYAN   US78351F1075

RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(RYAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-30 pm EDT
40.15 USD   -0.17%
04:16pRyan Specialty to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/26Onex Completes Secondary Offering of Ryan Specialty-
AQ
05/25Onex Modestly Higher As Says Completed Secondary Offering of NYSE-listed Ryan Specialty
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ryan Specialty to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced that its Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick G. Ryan, its President, Timothy W. Turner, its Chief Financial Officer, Jeremiah R. Bickham, and its President and CEO of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, Miles Wuller, will be presenting at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available via a link to the live stream accessible through Ryan Specialty’s website at ir.ryanspecialty.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Learn more at ryanspecialty.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 041 M - -
Net income 2023 93,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 59,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 594 M 4 594 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
EV / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 051
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 40,22 $
Average target price 47,56 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick G. Ryan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Turner Director
Jeremiah R. Bickham Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Bradley Bodell Chief Information Officer
Kirk A Behrens EVP-Operations, Technology & Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.-3.11%4 594
AON PLC3.51%63 453
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.8.10%43 665
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-9.63%23 519
BROWN & BROWN, INC.10.36%17 833
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.23.11%6 155
