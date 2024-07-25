

JULY 25, 2024 | CHICAGO, IL - Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is pleased to announce the unification of Ryan Financial Lines and the expansion of its product offerings. Ryan Financial Lines' ("RFL") formation was announced in December 2023. The first phase was implemented in March 2024 with EmergIn Risk rebranding into RFL Cyber. Ryan Financial Lines has now completed the rebranding, unifying operations of StartPoint, Ryan Specialty Nordics, Capital Bay and the three professional liability programs from the Ryan Specialty National Programs platform.

The rebranding coincides with the activation of the new international facility, one of the largest in the industry in the past decade that provides Ryan Financial Lines with a $10m line to write Management, Financial, and Professional Lines out of Europe, London, and Latin America. The facility expands RFL's ability to quote international financial institutions and professional indemnity, to service Europe, and to add a new London operation to the international reinsurance facility.

In conjunction with the rebrand of EmergIn that occurred in March, RFL Cyber also secured a new three-year binder capacity agreement with a high quality AM Best "A" rated carrier which includes delegated claims authority to co-ordinate and manage Cyber and Media Claims on the binder. This long-term commitment of capital providers reinforces Ryan Financial Lines stability and commitment to meeting the needs of our broker clients.

The team, philosophy and offices all remain the same with expansion of some responsibilities and the addition of new key hires:

Patrick Mitchell is Chief Underwriting Officer and recently joined the team with over 20 years of insurance underwriting experience.

Brooke Tanner leads the Claims operation for all of RFL.

For the RFL Cyber practice, George Paraskeva oversees all of RFL Cyber, with Conor Houlihan leading UK Cyber and Ryan Kratz heading US Cyber.

Pascal Alvarez is expanding upon his LatAm responsibilities to lead international RFL Facultative strategy.

Sverker Edstrom and Mark Peeters will oversee the expansion of geographic and product opportunities as heads of RFL Europe and London, respectively.

Sue Harker and Dana Lyn Pound continue to lead their respective A&E, Accountants, and IAB facilities within the US market.

This MGU consolidation into Ryan Financial Lines offers a full suite of financial lines products and services on a single platform to support the small-to-middle market company as well as the large insured enterprise bringing a more holistic approach and strategy that we support internationally. Jamie Bouloux, CEO, Ryan Financial Lines, commented, "This team represents some of the best talent in the insurance industry, and we look forward to continuing to provide excellent service and innovative solutions to our clients and trading partners under the Ryan Financial Lines brand."

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Bouloux - Chief Executive Officer - Jamie.Bouloux@RyanFinLines.com

Patrick Mitchell - Chief Underwriting Officer - Patrick.Mitchell@RyanFinLines.com

Or go to our website to connect with our leadership team or to find your local underwriting support: RyanFinLines.com

About Ryan Financial Lines

Ryan Financial Lines offers clients and capital providers a wide-ranging, single platform of financial lines products. With operations across the US, London, Europe and Latin America, Ryan Financial Lines leverages in-house expertise to provide a full suite of products and services for the small-to-middle market enterprise and large insured market. To learn more, please visit ryanfinlines.com.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The firm provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Ryan Specialty's mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. To learn more, please visit ryanspecialty.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alice Phillips Topping

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Ryan Specialty

Alice.Topping@ryanspecialty.com

+1 (312) 635-5976