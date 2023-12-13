

DECEMBER 13, 2023 | CHICAGO, IL - Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is pleased to announce the formation of its international financial lines managing general underwriter (MGU), Ryan Financial Lines. This MGU is being created by unifying the operations of EmergIn Risk, led by Jamie Bouloux; StartPoint Executive Risks, led by Mark Peeters and Jason Lowney; Ryan Specialty Nordics, led by Sverker Edstrom; Capital Bay, led by Pascal Alvarez; and the professional liability portfolios historically housed within Ryan Specialty National Programs. All of these MGUs and programs are currently a part of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers (RSUM), the underwriting management specialty within Ryan Specialty. The formation of Ryan Financial Lines, and the bringing together of all the above-listed entities, will roll through the first half of 2024 as the alignment of operations and capital is completed.

Ryan Financial Lines is being designed to offer clients and capital providers a wide-ranging, single platform of financial lines products. With operations across the US, Europe, LatAm and London, Ryan Financial Lines will leverage in-house expertise to provide a full suite of products and services for the small-to-middle market enterprise and large insured market, inclusive of:

Cyber, Technology E&O, Miscellaneous E&O, and Media Liability

Executive Management Liability Solutions

Financial Institutions Executive and Professional Liability Solutions

Financial Lines Facultative Reinsurance Solutions

A Multiline International Claims Operation

Effective immediately, Jamie Bouloux has been appointed CEO of Ryan Financial Lines. Jamie joined Ryan Specialty in 2015 to launch the specialist cyber MGU EmergIn Risk. His responsibilities will center on the unification of the various MGUs and programs while leading and developing the strategy for the go-forward organization. As he transitions into his new role, he will be handing the leadership of cyber over to George Paraskeva, currently President of EmergIn Risk.

Miles Wuller, President and CEO of Ryan Specialty Managing Underwriters, remarked, "Bringing together the Financial Lines and Professional Liability talent at RSUM will provide greater synergies and efficiencies to further enhance the solutions and services for our clients and carrier partners. This unified approach will bring together our expanding network of expertise of more than 70 teammates based across a number of key territories."

Commenting on this exciting time for Ryan Financial Lines, Jamie Bouloux, CEO of EmergIn Risk, said, "I'm humbled and honored to be working more closely with these outstanding professionals. By bringing together the niche talent, we have an extremely strong foundation from which to build. Beyond the named, the unified entity presents a comprehensive bench of product experts and underwriters who will work collaboratively to develop a more robust and localized underwriting and claims operation to better service our clients. Together, we are very much looking forward to further enhancing our offerings in the Financial Lines space, working to build a global platform that continues to attract talent and provide strong returns to our trading partners."

US: +1 (917) 488-8111

UK: +44 (0)7496 082953

Jamie.Bouloux@ryanspecialty.com

