

APRIL 10, 2024 | CHICAGO, IL - RT Specialty, the wholesale distribution division of Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Murrey to President of Commercial Lines Binding Authority.

Since joining RT Specialty in 2017 through the acquisition of N-Surance Outlets, Jason has demonstrated exceptional leadership, contributing significantly to the year-over-year double-digit growth within the RT Specialty delegated authority specialty, RT Binding Authority. In his new capacity as President of Commercial Lines Binding, Jason will oversee the operational leadership of the RT Commercial Binding Authority and its teams. This crucial role requires a dedication to process efficiency and exemplary service to ensure that these teams uphold the highest standards for clients and capital providers alike.

"Jason has proven himself as an integral member of the RT Binding Authority National Leadership Team and continues to drive growth and profitability within our vertical. Jason's unwavering diligence, strong work ethic, and profound understanding of the intricacies of the delegated authority commercial marketplace will be instrumental in furthering RT Specialty's market reach and industry-leading role," remarked Seth Johnson, President, RT Binding Authority.

Commenting on his new responsibilities, Jason Murrey, President of Commercial Lines Binding Authority, added, "I'm very much looking forward to leading the national commercial binding team for RT Binding Authority. The past seven years with RT Specialty have been a time of great growth, bringing on and developing outstanding talent to establish the solid foundation that exists today. RT Binding Authority stands as one of the premier delegated authority wholesalers in the industry, and we look forward to further enhancing our offerings to trading partners as we move forward."

Currently, RT Binding Authority boasts over 130 specialized underwriting teams spread across 70 offices throughout the United States. For further details on RT Binding Authority offerings, please visit RT Binding Authority's website.

Jason Murrey can be reached at Jason.Murrey@rtspecialty.com or 678-987-4904.

About RT Specialty

RT Specialty is a leading wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products and services and the wholesale broking specialty of Ryan Specialty. The firm's specialist brokers handle an expansive mix of property, casualty, professional lines, transportation, personal lines and workers' compensation insurance products, on both an open market and delegated authority basis. RT Specialty's entrepreneurial spirit is combined with advanced risk modeling, market access, and claims advocacy to provide excellent solutions to its clients. Regardless of account size - big or small - RT Specialty is dedicated to providing lightning fast, expert advice, advocacy and execution on behalf of our retail broker clients. rtspecialty.com

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Ryan Specialty's mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. ryanspecialty.com

