

MAY 21, 2024 | CHICAGO, IL - RT Specialty, the wholesale distribution division of Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Polansky to President of Field Operations Binding Authority.

Rob Polansky has been in the insurance industry for 36 years, the last eight of which have been with RT Binding Authority. Throughout his career, Rob has held senior positions with various companies in the industry including carrier, reinsurer and wholesale firms. Not only has Rob appreciated these different viewpoints, he has also been involved with captive structuring of third party MGAs and has been responsible for due diligence on M&A targets including feasibility studies. At RT Binding Authority, Rob's leadership and incredible work ethic has been instrumental in establishing RT Binding as one of the preeminent delegated authority platforms today.

Tim Turner, Chairman & CEO of RT Specialty, commented, "Rob Polansky is an invaluable partner, leader and top executive on the RT National Binding Team. He is a major force in our ability to grow our National Binding Authority platform into an industry leading practice group. Rob's energy and intensity are truly remarkable. We are very fortunate to have him on our leadership team!"

Seth Johnson, President of RT Binding Authority, remarked, "Rob is an outstanding leader that has been instrumental in developing our binding teams, finding talent and carving out time to mentor and educate our underwriters. This promotion recognizes Rob's role and better aligns with his daily activities. Rob is focused on top and bottom line growth for each binding team with priority on underwriting profitability, solidifying our mutual beneficial relationship with our capital providers."

Discussing his promotion, Rob said, "I have been very fortunate to have been involved in the design of this operation from nearly its infancy. The support from senior leadership is second to none, and I have truly enjoyed being a part in the build with high quality teammates across our now 130+ underwriting teams! I am looking forward to further expansion delivering high quality business transactions for our trading partners."

Currently, RT Binding Authority boasts over 130 specialized underwriting teams spread across 70 offices throughout the United States. For further details on RT Binding Authority offerings, please visit RT Binding Authority's website.

Rob Polansky can be reached at Rob.Polansky@rtspecialty.com or 973-650-2900.

