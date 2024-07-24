COLOGNE/BONN (dpa-AFX) - Following a three-hour blockade of Koln/Bonn Airport by climate activists, calls for tougher penalties have been voiced. "Anyone who violently invades airports, occupies taxiways and blocks aircraft is endangering human lives," Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. The Bundestag must now pass the planned tightening of the Aviation Security Act as quickly as possible. "With the introduction of prison sentences of up to five years for intruders at airports, we are giving judges the tools they need to pass appropriate sentences," said Wissing.

Five activists stuck on taxiway

Climate activists had paralyzed air traffic at Koln/Bonn Airport for around three hours in the morning. Around 25 flights were affected, said an airport spokesperson. It was only after the police had removed all five activists from the taxiway on which they had stuck themselves that air traffic could be cleared again at around 9.00 am.

A police spokeswoman said that criminal charges had been filed for violation of the Assembly Act, dangerous interference with air traffic and trespassing. It must be investigated how the activists actually got onto the site.

International protest campaign

The Last Generation group announced that several activists had cut through a fence and stuck themselves to the tarmac near the runways. The group announced via Network X that the action was part of an international protest campaign calling for a phase-out of fossil fuels by 2030. The protest is to take place simultaneously at airports in more than ten countries, it said.

The airport association ADV criticized the action as "criminal". "Each of these actions causes flight cancellations and delays

- during the summer vacations," said ADV Managing Director Ralph Beisel.

Ralph Beisel stated. "Today's incident shows that last week's cabinet decision must be implemented as quickly as possible. There needs to be serious criminal consequences for these actions."

Federal government has initiated legislation

The German government wants to prevent radical climate activists and other troublemakers from carrying out dangerous actions at airports by tightening up the Aviation Security Act. The core of the planned reform, which still has to be decided on by the Bundestag, is the creation of a new provision that makes "intentional, unauthorized intrusion" onto the tarmac and runways, among other things, a punishable offence - if it impairs the safety of civil air traffic.

The police union (GdP) has called for this to be implemented quickly. The danger posed to air traffic by the blockades is immense, said Andreas Roßkopf, chairman of the GdP's federal police division, in the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Sahra Wagenknecht wrote on "X": "Anyone who thinks we have to spoil the #summerholidays for children and families and that we could phase out fossil fuels by 2030 not only has glue on their hands, but above all has been sniffing it for too long."/cd/DP/mis