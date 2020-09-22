Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
09/22 02:08:55 pm
11.288 EUR   -1.46%
01:45pAirline industry will never be the same again - former IAG CEO Walsh
RE
09:25aRYANAIR : Launches New Leeds Route To Vilnius, Lithuania
PU
05:44aRYANAIR HLDGS : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Airline industry will never be the same again - former IAG CEO Walsh

09/22/2020 | 01:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney

The airline industry is never going to get back to the way it was before coronavirus, warned the former chief executive of British Airways-owner IAG, adding it will be smaller but more efficient in the future.

"It's never going to get back to the way it was," Willie Walsh, who retired as IAG CEO earlier this month, said in an online interview with Eurocontrol.

Looking five years ahead, Walsh forecast it would be a smaller industry and there would be fewer players. Most of the consolidation would initially come through failures, he said, as he also predicted COVID-19 would make airlines more resilient.

"Most airlines are restructuring in a very positive way: they're going to be more efficient and the cost base will be more variable, they'll be able to respond to crises going forward," he said.

Looking at the next few months though, he said it would be "very, very tough". Flight data shows that a hoped-for recovery in air travel in Europe has gone into reverse.

Eurocontrol, Europe's organisation for the safety of air navigation, said that European airlines such as British Airways and Ryanair had shown traffic declines of 4% over the last two weeks.

But striking a positive note, Walsh said that airlines should take comfort from the fact that there was still demand for travel.

"People are comfortable getting on-board. What they're uncomfortable about is the uncertainty as to whether they're going to have to quarantine when they get to their destination or when they return from their destination. That's really what's undermining customer confidence," he said.

After 41 years in the airline industry, former pilot Walsh 58, was CEO of IAG from 2011 when it was founded. He handed the reins to Spanish insider Luis Gallego on Sept. 8.

"I've surprised myself at how easy it has been to adapt to retirement," Walsh said when asked about the last few weeks.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout and Stephen Addison)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 965 M 3 472 M 3 472 M
Net income 2021 -795 M -932 M -932 M
Net Debt 2021 2 518 M 2 949 M 2 949 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 890 M 15 094 M 15 097 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 13,90 €
Last Close Price 11,46 €
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.70%15 126
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.01%18 944
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.24%15 038
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.75%12 906
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-12.22%11 271
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.64%9 832
