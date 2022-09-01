Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  04:03 2022-09-01 am EDT
12.09 EUR   -2.07%
03:29aBoeing expects MAX 7 to be certified before MAX 10 - executive
RE
08/31Ryanair Eyes Pre-COVID-19 Profit Rebound In 2022 Amid Improved Bookings For Winter Trips
MT
08/31Ryanair To Hedge Only Half Of Fuel Needs For FY24, CEO Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Boeing expects MAX 7 to be certified before MAX 10 - executive

09/01/2022 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Boeing Co expects the 737 MAX 7 will be certified by the end of the year and the larger MAX 10 in the first half of 2023, an executive said on Thursday.

The manufacturer faces a year-end deadline for both or will need to meet new cockpit alerting requirements unless waived by U.S. lawmakers.

"The MAX 7, that'd be the first one to come in. The MAX 10 will be right behind that," John Dyson, product marketing specialist at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters before providing more specific dates to Reuters after a briefing.

Major customer Ryanair Holdings PLC on Tuesday told Reuters that Boeing appeared to have accepted it would not be able to certify the MAX 10 by a year-end deadline, but it remained possible that U.S. lawmakers could give it more time.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.11% 12.09 Real-time Quote.-19.05%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.21% 160.25 Delayed Quote.-20.40%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 056 M 10 128 M 10 128 M
Net income 2023 1 222 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
Net Debt 2023 785 M 791 M 791 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 014 M 14 114 M 14 114 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12,35 €
Average target price 18,17 €
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.05%14 114
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.41%24 740
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.50%20 246
AIR CHINA LIMITED14.34%18 676
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.64%14 432
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-20.03%11 743