Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EU travel industry steps up quarantine pushback

09/18/2020 | 12:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Palma de Mallorca

Leaders of Europe's coronavirus-stricken travel and tourism industries have appealed to the EU's chief executive to press governments to end quarantine requirements and instead embrace coordinated restrictions and testing.

"This chaotic situation requires your immediate personal involvement," a broad ad-hoc group of more than 20 industry groups including airline body IATA told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a letter seen by Reuters.

The appeal came as data from airports' group ACI Europe, one of the signatories to the Sept. 17 letter, pointed to a "double-dip" air traffic slump, with passenger numbers down 73% in the first two weeks of September, after a 65% decline in August.

The EU executive this month proposed a common "traffic light" system designed to coordinate travel restrictions among EU states and replace the patchwork of rules and quarantine regimes blamed for the renewed collapse in travel.

But with COVID-19 cases rising, governments are reluctant to drop more drastic restrictions and quarantines - condemned by the industry as disproportionate to the risks of travel within a region where community transmission is already widespread.

Ireland, where travel curbs have been challenged in court by Ryanair, moved on Thursday to quarantine arrivals from Italy and Greece on the basis of stricter infection-rate criteria than those proposed by the EU.

"Failure to fully implement the Commission's proposal would kill any chances of a potential recovery," the travel industry bodies wrote to von der Leyen.

The letter was signed by an alphabet soup of trade bodies together representing more than 5,000 companies and millions of workers in sectors ranging from aviation and travel agents to hotels, restaurants and campsites, and their supply chains.

"We are thus urging you make this issue a top priority" in discussions with national leaders, it added, highlighting the 10% of EU economic output generated by tourism and its 12% share of the workforce. "What is actually at stake is the recovery of Europe and European economies."

In a non-binding vote on Thursday, EU lawmakers urged member states to adopt common methodologies in their fight against the pandemic, ahead of a Sept. 22 meeting of European affairs ministers that will address better coordinated border controls.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Additional reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Marine Strauss

Financials
Sales 2021 2 999 M 3 552 M 3 552 M
Net income 2021 -758 M -897 M -897 M
Net Debt 2021 2 483 M 2 940 M 2 940 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 218 M 16 810 M 16 840 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 14,03 €
Last Close Price 12,64 €
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.97%16 580
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-41.93%21 961
AIR CHINA LIMITED-24.65%15 398
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.40%13 399
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-4.82%11 722
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-56.46%11 145
