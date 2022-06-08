Flights cancelled in Italy as air traffic controllers strike

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Travellers faced disruption across
Italy on Wednesday as air traffic controllers went on strike and
unions also called out workers from budget airlines on four-hour
stoppages, prompting the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
Around 360 flights have been cancelled with over 4,000
passengers affected, a spokesperson for the UIL Trasporti union
said on Wednesday.
Passengers across Europe have endured delays and
cancellations over the past week as airlines and airports
struggle to cope with a rebound in travel at the start of the
summer season.
Italian unions FILT-CGIL and UIL Trasporti called a
four-hour strike starting from 0800 GMT for Ryanair workers in
Italy, complaining about a cut in pay linked to on-board sales
and tough labour conditions at Europe's biggest budget airline.
Pilots and flight attendants of easyJet were also striking
from 1100 to 1500 GMT.
Ryanair denied that any of its crew had joined in the
strikes in Italy but added that it had cancelled a number of
flights because of action by air traffic controllers in northern
and central Italy.
"These ATC (air traffic control) strikes are completely
beyond our control and we sincerely apologise for any
inconvenience they will inevitably cause," Ryanair said in a
statement.
Flight controllers from Italy's ENAV walked out for 12 hours
on Wednesday. EasyJet also blamed the controllers for disruption
to its schedules.
"Around 24 flights to and from the UK have been cancelled in
advance to mitigate the impact on customers’ plans today and
provide the option to rebook before travelling to the airport,"
easyJet said in a statement,
Italy's ITA Airways had re-routed approximately 99% of its
passengers to avoid the strike, the airline said in a statement.
Ryanair ranked first for the number of passengers travelling
to and from Italy last year as Alitalia shrunk its network
before handing over to smaller successor ITA.
(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi and Keith Weir, Editing by Louise
Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)