  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:31:56 2023-01-20 am EST
14.93 EUR   +0.47%
12:35pGreek police search Ryanair passenger plane over bomb threat
RE
01/20Ryanair Holdings to Recruit 200 More Staff in Ireland to Meet Summer Demand
MT
01/20Little room for gloom at Dublin's Davos for aircraft financiers
RE
Greek police search Ryanair passenger plane over bomb threat

01/22/2023 | 12:35pm EST
ATHENS (Reuters) - Police on Sunday were searching a Ryanair passenger plane that landed at Athens International Airport for any suspicious items after receiving an alert for a bomb threat, police officials said.

The pilot of the Boeing 737 aircraft, with about 190 passengers and crew on board, had earlier alerted authorities over a possible explosive device on board, one of the officials said.

The plane, which was flying from Katowice in Poland to Greece arrived in Athens escorted by two fighter jets at 5:35 p.m. (1535 GMT). Firefighting engines were on standby as it landed.

Police were later searching passengers as they were disembarking and their luggage was lined up outside the aircraft.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Alkis Konstantinidis; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING -0.16% 206.76 Delayed Quote.8.71%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.47% 14.93 Real-time Quote.22.28%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 647 M 11 538 M 11 538 M
Net income 2023 1 276 M 1 383 M 1 383 M
Net Debt 2023 689 M 747 M 747 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 000 M 18 422 M 18 422 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 14,93 €
Average target price 18,22 €
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.28%18 422
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.33%28 728
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.78%24 980
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.50%22 899
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.24%18 921
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.31.19%16 170