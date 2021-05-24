Log in
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky tells Europe: sanction Belarus's oil and potash producers

05/24/2021 | 09:43am EDT
LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who fell foul of Vladimir Putin's Kremlin, said European countries should punish Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for his act of air "piracy" by sanctioning oil and potash producers.

"Roman Protasevich must be freed and the dictator punished," Khodorkovsky said in a statement to Reuters. "The dictator should be hit where it hurts the most: his wallet."

"European countries should join U.S. sanctions against Belneftekhim and sanction Belaruskali," Khodorkovsky said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.00% 67.81 Delayed Quote.25.73%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.82% 16.36 Real-time Quote.1.48%
WTI 2.06% 64.971 Delayed Quote.28.87%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 288 M -1 288 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 972 M 2 972 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 607 M 22 678 M 22 716 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,37 €
Last Close Price 16,50 €
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.48%22 678
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.43%28 918
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.86%17 894
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.22.10%13 727
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.77%13 501
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.75%11 442