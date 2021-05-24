Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky tells Europe: sanction Belarus's oil and potash producers

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former
oil tycoon who fell foul of Vladimir Putin's Kremlin, said
European countries should punish Belarusian President Alexander
Lukashenko for his act of air "piracy" by sanctioning oil and
potash producers.
"Roman Protasevich must be freed and the dictator punished,"
Khodorkovsky said in a statement to Reuters. "The dictator
should be hit where it hurts the most: his wallet."
"European countries should join U.S. sanctions against
Belneftekhim and sanction Belaruskali," Khodorkovsky said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)