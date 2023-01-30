Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:36:09 2023-01-27 am EST
15.52 EUR   +2.51%
01:58aRyanair swings to quarterly profit on strong festive fares
AN
01:52aLower call ahead of central bank decisions
AN
01:50aRyanair, EasyJey Flag Vacancies For 277 Workers Laid Off in Flybe Collapse
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lower call ahead of central bank decisions

01/30/2023 | 01:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open lower on Monday, as investors look ahead to three key interest-rate decisions this week.

"The strong start to 2023 appears to have given way to a little bit of caution for markets in Europe as we look to this week's trifecta of central bank meetings, and what sort of outlook is painted by the Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of England, and more importantly how many more rate hikes can we expect to see after next week," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

The Fed announces its interest rate decision on Wednesday, before the BoE and ECB follow on Thursday.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open down 29.35 points, or 0.4%, at 7,735.8 on Monday. The FTSE 100 index closed up 4.04 points, 0.1%, at 7,765.15 on Friday.

The FTSE 100 added just 0.2% over the course of last week, but the FTSE 250 and AIM All-Share indices did better, rising 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2393 early Monday, higher than USD1.2383 at the London equities close on Friday.

The euro traded at USD1.0866 early Monday, higher than USD1.0857 late Friday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JP129.53, lower versus JPY129.87.

In the US on Friday, Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending up 0.1%, the S&P 500 up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.0%.

In Tokyo on Monday, the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.2%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.2%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 2.4%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed down 0.2%.

Gold was quoted at USD1,931.42 an ounce early Monday, higher than USD1,930.80 late Friday. Brent oil was trading at USD85.95 a barrel early Monday, down USD86.78 late Friday.

Monday's local corporate calendar has a trading statement from computer services company Computacenter and annual results from filtration, laboratory and environmental company Porvair.

Already out, Ryanair reported a swing to third-quarter profit, with results boosted by higher prices and stronger demand over the Christmas period.

The Dublin-based budget carrier posted revenue of EUR2.31 billion in the three months to December 31, up 57% from EUR1.47 billion a year earlier. Ryanair swung to a pretax profit of EUR212.8 million from a EUR132.8 million loss. It reported a net profit of EUR211 million, swinging from a loss of EUR96 million.

The company hailed "strong travel demand" over the festive period and said fares were 14% higher than pre-Covid levels.

The economic calendar on Monday has a eurozone economic sentiment indicator at 1000 GMT.

The week picks up pace with a eurozone gross domestic product reading on Tuesday and inflation data from the single currency area on Wednesday, in addition to the central bank decisions.

There also are a host of services PMIs, including from the UK, eurozone, US and China, due on Friday.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.16% 0.57198 Delayed Quote.1.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.15% 0.65273 Delayed Quote.2.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.46% 91.874 Delayed Quote.3.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.27% 0.70887 Delayed Quote.4.40%
BRENT OIL -1.31% 85.93 Delayed Quote.1.71%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.09% 1.1409 Delayed Quote.0.87%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.27% 160.566 Delayed Quote.1.58%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.23896 Delayed Quote.2.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.17% 0.605147 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.12% 0.690579 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.41% 97.19 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.74991 Delayed Quote.1.73%
COMPUTACENTER PLC 0.05% 1992 Delayed Quote.4.24%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 33978.08 Real-time Quote.2.51%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.8764 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.30% 140.744 Delayed Quote.0.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 1.08601 Delayed Quote.1.78%
FTSE 100 0.05% 7765.15 Delayed Quote.4.21%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.60% 20035.39 Delayed Quote.6.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.27% 0.009872 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.25% 0.011261 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.29% 1.587453 Delayed Quote.0.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.25% 0.01224 Delayed Quote.1.60%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.34% 0.7104 Delayed Quote.0.60%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.06% 1146.93 Real-time Quote.6.67%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.95% 11621.71 Real-time Quote.11.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.20% 84.107 Delayed Quote.1.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.64901 Delayed Quote.2.23%
NIKKEI 225 0.19% 27433.4 Real-time Quote.4.94%
PORVAIR PLC 1.83% 613 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.51% 15.52 Real-time Quote.27.11%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.05% 1577.28 Real-time Quote.3.81%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.16% 7481.7 Real-time Quote.6.47%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.47% 3841.16 Real-time Quote.7.92%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.61% 3739.49 Real-time Quote.7.89%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.06% 0.806972 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.09% 0.920895 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.19% 129.595 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
WTI -1.18% 79.195 Delayed Quote.0.75%
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
01:58aRyanair swings to quarterly profit on strong festive fares
AN
01:52aLower call ahead of central bank decisions
AN
01:50aRyanair, EasyJey Flag Vacancies For 277 Workers Laid Off in Flybe Collapse
MT
01:34aRyanair Reiterates FY23 Earnings, Traffic Forecasts Amid Strong Fiscal Q3
MT
01:16aRyanair Holdings Swings to 3Q Profit, Backs Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance
DJ
01:04aRyanair posts record after-tax profit for Christmas quarter
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower; Focus on Central Banks T..
DJ
01/28UK regional airline Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights
RE
01/28UK regional airline Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights
RE
01/27Muted trade in Europe ahead of central banks
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 676 M 11 589 M 11 589 M
Net income 2023 1 295 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Net Debt 2023 604 M 655 M 655 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 672 M 19 184 M 19 184 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,52 €
Average target price 18,44 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Louise Phelan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC27.11%19 184
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.14%29 379
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.17.86%24 788
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%22 779
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.68%18 840
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.26%15 931