On the Beach Group will offer Ryanair flights on its platform, making it the fourth Ryanair-approved online travel agent partner just months after several online travel agents removed the airline from their websites.

The U.K. online holiday retailer said Tuesday that the agreement with its most significant low-cost carrier will improve the booking and travel experience for customers selecting the budget airline's flights.

It added it also simplified its operations as it enabled greater focus on areas of strategic value.

Furthermore this agreement will enable both parties to move on from outstanding litigation and focus efforts on building the partnership, On the Beach said.

In October a top U.K. court ruled in favor of On the Beach's application for a summary judgment against Ryanair over refunds paid to customers, and awarded it around 2 million pounds ($2.5 million).

"We will continue our campaign to safeguard consumer choice in the travel sector and the signing of this agreement marks a significant milestone in On the Beach's journey, as we strive to do the best for our customers," Chief Executive Shaun Morton said.

In December, several online travel agents decided to remove Ryanair's flights from their websites, something the airline said would protect customers from potential scams and booking changes, but also affected its performance in the third quarter.

