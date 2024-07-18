Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (18 July) announced its latest "Approved OTA" partnership with one of the world's largest travel technology companies, Expedia Group. This collaboration enables Expedia Group to offer Ryanair's low fare flights to its travellers, enhancing traveller choices and experiences for those seeking value and convenience.

This is great news for Expedia Group travelers who wish to book Ryanair's low fares, unbeatable choice of 240+ destinations, and impeccable service. Simplifying the booking process, travellers booking Ryanair flights via Expedia Group have the option of a holiday package or standalone booking, with a path to Ryanair. This ensures Expedia Group travellers have access to their myRyanair account and essential flight updates directly without needing to complete Ryanair's customer verification process. Travellers can expect to book Ryanair flights directly through Expedia Group in the coming months.

Ryanair CMO, Dara Brady said:

"We are pleased to announce our latest "Approved OTA" partnership with global travel tech leader, Expedia Group. Through this new agreement, Expedia Grouptravellers will be able to book Ryanair's low-fare flights as part of their holiday packages or standalone bookings, with the guarantee of full price transparency and full access to their booking. We look forward to working with Expedia Group and carrying their customers onboard our market-leading network of Ryanair flights in the coming months."

Expedia Group's SVP for Trips Partnerships, Susan Spinney said:

"This marks a significant step in our partnership with Ryanair. Earlier this year, we collaborated on 'Ryanair Rooms,' allowing Ryanair travelers to seamlessly book a hotel alongside their flight. Soon Ryanair flights will be available directly on Expedia Group's marketplace, expanding the way travelers' benefit from this powerful combination. Ryanair's extensive network of budget-friendly flights, together with Expedia Group's comprehensive travel offerings, creates an unbeatable value proposition for travelers seeking affordability and convenience."