RECRUITMENT EVENT ON 30TH NOVEMBER

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, has today (28th Nov) announced a major recruitment drive for 50 cabin crew to join its Liverpool base as customers continue to flock to Ryanair's low fares, unrivalled route choice and exemplary service.

To help find the perfect candidates for these exciting cabin crew roles, Ryanair is holding a recruitment open day in Liverpool (at the Novotel Liverpool Centre, 40 Hanover Street, Merseyside, Liverpool. L1 4LN) on Thurs, 30th Nov starting from 13:00.

Attendees will learn about life as cabin crew at Europe's No.1 airline group and what the role can offer them, including Ryanair's industry leading 5 days on / 3 days off roster, excellent remuneration package, fast track career opportunities and discounted travel benefits giving crew the opportunity to travel across Ryanair's industry leading network of 230+ routes.

For more information, visit careers.ryanair.com.

Ryanair's Chief People Officer, Darrell Hughes, said:

"We are delighted to announce a major recruitment drive for 50 cabin crew positions in Liverpool and we invite those interested in applying to come along to the recruitment event taking place on Thurs, 30th November to meet the team and learn more about these exciting roles.

As Europe's No. 1 airline, these cabin crew opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation, where hard work is rewarded with fast-track promotions. Our cabin crew enjoy industry-leading "5 days on, 3 days off" rosters - equivalent to a bank holiday every week - fantastic remuneration packages, outstanding career development opportunities and world class training.

We look forward to welcoming new cabin crew on board in the lead up to Summer 2024 as Ryanair continues to grow to carry 300 million passengers by 2034."