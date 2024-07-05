Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (5th July) announced its latest "Approved OTA" partnership with leading global online travel agent (OTA), lastminute.com, who will now be authorised to offer Ryanair's low-fare flights as part of their dynamic holiday packages and flights.

This milestone partnership is great news for consumers throughout Europe who want to access Ryanair's low fares, unbeatable choice of 240+ destinations, and impeccable service as part of a package holiday. Similar to Ryanair's existing "Approved OTA" agreements this latest deal guarantees lastminute.com customers who book Ryanair flights/ancillaries as part of their holiday package, or stand-alone flight, that their correct contact and payment info is provided to Ryanair, ensuring that they have access to their myRyanair account and receive important flight information directly without needing to complete Ryanair's customer verification process, which unauthorised OTA customers must continue to do.

Ryanair's Dara Brady said:

"We are pleased to announce our latest "Approved OTA" partnership with global OTA giant, lastminute.com. This milestone partnership is great news for consumers as lastminute.com will now be authorised to offer Ryanair's low-fare flights as part of their dynamic holiday packages and flights, putting them in stark contrast to the unauthorised OTAs who continue to overcharge customers with hidden mark-ups and provide fake customer contact and payment information to Ryanair. We look forward to working with lastminute.com and carrying their customers onboard our Ryanair flights throughout the years ahead."

CEO of lastminute.com, Luca Concone, said:

"As the European Travel-Tech leader in Dynamic Holiday Packages, we know this partnership with Ryanair will grant flexibility, choice and value for customers looking for the best holidays and flights.

We look forward to working closely with Ryanair."