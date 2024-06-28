Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (28 Jun) apologised to its passengers for the excessive flight delays and over 60 flight cancellations caused by European ATC underperformance yesterday (Thurs 27 Jun) and again today (Fri 28 Jun), which is affecting all European airlines.

ATC services, which have had the benefit of no French ATC strike disruption this summer, continue to underperform (despite flight volumes being 5% behind 2019 levels) with repeated "staff shortages" and now "equipment failure" in its Maastricht centre. On Thurs 27th Jun, more than 30% of Ryanair's 3,500 flights were delayed due to ATC delays. 16 aircraft were out of base on Thurs night due to ATC delays, which meant that aircraft missed their airport curfew landing times. This morning, 25% of Ryanair's first wave departures (150 of 600 aircraft) were delayed due to ATC "staff shortages" and "equipment failure" in the ATC Maastricht centre. These repeated flight delays and cancellations due to ATC mismanagement are unacceptable.

Ryanair's Chief Ops Officer Neal McMahon said:

"ATC services in Europe this summer are at their worst levels ever. Ryanair and many other European airlines are having our schedules repeatedly delayed, flights cancelled, and passengers disrupted due to the mismanagement of European ATC. We call on Raul Medina, DG of Eurocontrol, to explain why Europe's ATC centres are repeatedly short staffed and now claiming "equipment failures" at the Maastricht centre, which is affecting all European airlines. It is unacceptable that 1 in every 4 of Ryanair's first wave departures today were delayed due of ATC staff shortages and equipment failures.

Over the last 3 years, Europe's ATC fees have risen by record levels, but staffing and service levels have continued to decline. We call on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take action to urgently reform Europe's shambolic ATC services. Eurocontrol DG Raul Medina must now act to deliver an efficient and effective ATC service to Europe's citizens. These repeated ATC delays and cancellations are unacceptable. We apologise to our passengers for these repeated ATC flight delays and flight cancellations, which are deeply regrettable but beyond Ryanair's control."