RYANAIR HLDGS : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
Today at 07:03 am
Share
Bernstein analyst Alexander Irving maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 20.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 07:17:24 2023-07-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|17.22 EUR
|-0.20%
|+1.59%
|+40.99%
|01:03pm
|RYANAIR HLDGS : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|Jul. 04
|UK's FTSE 100 inches lower as industrials dip; healthcare stocks rebound
|RE
|RYANAIR HLDGS : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|UK's FTSE 100 inches lower as industrials dip; healthcare stocks rebound
|RE
|Global markets live: Meta, Twitter, Yahoo, Engie, Haleon...
|Trending : Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rose 9% on Year Despite ATC Strikes
|DJ
|ODDO BHF Maintains Ryanair at Outperform, Lifts PT
|MT
|European shares rangebound on interest rate uncertainty; miners weigh
|RE
|UK's FTSE 100 muted as healthcare stocks counter drag from miners
|RE
|On The Beach rises amid higher air traffic
|AN
|Ryanair's monthly traffic hits record high in June
|RE
|Ryanair and Wizz Air passengers numbers rise in June
|AN
|Ryanair's Passenger Traffic Rises 9% in June
|MT
|Sainsbury's sales up; Eurowag buys more of JITpay
|AN
|Ryanair Holdings plc Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended June 2023
|CI
|Italy minister wants airlines to explain "unjustified" fare hikes
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Look Poised to Extend Gains
|DJ
|Airline tickets remain expensive due to scarce capacity
|DP
|JPMorgan Raises Ryanair PT, Maintains Overweight Recommendation
|MT
|HSBC likes Aviva; Credit Suisse lifts Drax
|AN
|RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|Ryanair non-exec buys over EUR120,000 in shares
|AN
|RYANAIR HLDGS : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|EU Antitrust Regulators May Not Appeal Court Ruling Against Lufthansa Bailout
|MT
|EU competition regulators unlikely to appeal court veto of Lufthansa bailout, sources say
|RE
|RBC Initiates Ryanair Coverage at Outperform
|MT
|Admiral on JPMorgan 'negative catalyst watch'
|AN
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-05
|17.22 €
|-0.20%
|810 598
|2023-07-04
|17.25 €
|+0.15%
|1,746,691
|2023-07-03
|17.23 €
|+0.06%
|1,241,869
|2023-06-30
|17.22 €
|+0.32%
|1,129,805
|2023-06-29
|17.16 €
|+1.27%
|1,593,328
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 07:00:06 2023-07-05 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+41.15%
|21 410 M $
|+46.05%
|18 058 M $
|-14.96%
|17 746 M $
|+29.84%
|27 661 M $
|-8.46%
|14 770 M $
|-8.14%
|13 914 M $
|+21.98%
|12 329 M $
|+32.22%
|12 197 M $
|+45.95%
|30 825 M $
|+22.25%
|11 057 M $