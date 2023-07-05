Ryanair Holdings plc is an airline company that specializes in low-fare flights in Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (55.2%): 97 million passengers transported in 2020/21; - services (44.8%): essentially charter sales, vehicle rental, in-flight sales and ground services. At the end of March 2022, the group had a fleet of 500 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (11.7%), Italy (24.8%), Spain (18.2%), Ireland (4.8%) and Europe (40.5%).

Sector Airlines