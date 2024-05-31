|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 02:49:56 am
|17.3 EUR
|+0.58%
|17.62
|+1.87%
|08:41am
|RYANAIR HLDGS : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
|ZD
|May. 30
|Ryanair: pleads to remove the cap on passenger traffic in Dublin
|CF
RYANAIR : Outlook hampered by Boeing delays and unsupportive summer pricing; attractive shareholder rewards
May 20, 2024 at 09:28 am EDT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-9.31%
|21.32B
|+24.56%
|32.34B
|+39.81%
|19.28B
|+2.74%
|17.78B
|+24.47%
|16.88B
|-14.17%
|14.77B
|+33.86%
|13.1B
|-2.72%
|12.86B
|+2.06%
|10.78B
|+9.84%
|10.67B
