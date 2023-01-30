Advanced search
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  06:47:20 2023-01-30 am EST
15.09 EUR   -2.77%
06:29aRYANAIR HLDGS : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:22aEuropean Midday Briefing: Focus Shifts to Central Banks
DJ
06:17aRyanair Swings to Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Revenue Rises
MT
RYANAIR HLDGS : UBS maintains a Buy rating

01/30/2023 | 06:29am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 22.50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 641 M 11 551 M 11 551 M
Net income 2023 1 301 M 1 412 M 1 412 M
Net Debt 2023 626 M 679 M 679 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 672 M 19 184 M 19 184 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Louise Phelan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC27.11%19 184
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.14%29 379
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.17.86%24 788
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%22 779
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.68%18 840
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.26%15 931