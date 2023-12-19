RYANAIR HLDGS : UBS maintains a Buy rating
December 19, 2023 at 07:42 am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is revised upwards from EUR 26 to EUR 24.40.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.92 EUR
|+1.39%
|+2.10%
|+55.04%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+55.12%
|23 224 M $
|+25.32%
|26 370 M $
|+15.19%
|19 839 M $
|-31.08%
|15 037 M $
|+12.28%
|13 885 M $
|+48.66%
|13 815 M $
|-37.20%
|12 937 M $
|+74.38%
|11 667 M $
|-29.66%
|10 840 M $
|+3.46%
|10 403 M $