Ryanair Holdings plc is an airline company that specializes in low-fare flights in Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (64.3%): 97 million passengers transported in 2022/23; - services (35.7%): essentially charter sales, vehicle rental, in-flight sales and ground services. At the end of March 2023, the group had a fleet of 537 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (5.9%), Italy (21.9%), Spain (17.5%), the United Kingdom (14.8%) and Europe (39.9%).

Sector Airlines