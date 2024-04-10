Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (10 Apr) announced its biggest ever Bristol schedule for summer 24 with 36 routes, including 6 exciting new routes to Copenhagen, Fuerteventura, Marrakesh, Prague, Sofia, and Tirana.

Ryanair's record Bristol summer 24 schedule is underpinned by the airline's 5 based aircraft, representing a $500 million investment in Bristol, and supporting over 1,400 local jobs, including 150 high paid pilot, cabin crew & engineer jobs. Two of Ryanair's Bristol-based aircraft are "Gamechangers" which are highly sought by airports throughout Europe as they reduce CO 2 emission by 16% and noise emissions by 40%.

Ryanair's Bristol Summer '24 schedule delivers:

6 new routes - Copenhagen, Fuerteventura, Marrakesh, Prague, Sofia & Tirana

36 total routes

5 based aircraft (incl. 2 Gamechangers)

$500m investment

Growth to 2.1m passengers p.a.

Support of 1,400 local jobs, incl. 150 high paid pilot, cabin crew & engineer jobs

Ryanair is the UK's favourite airline operating over 615 routes (50+ new) and carrying almost 60 million passengers to/from the UK p.a. on its fleet of 118 UK-based aircraft ($12 bn investment), providing UK customers/visitors with competitive fares, increased connectivity, unbeatable choice and reliability, while driving year-round connectivity and inbound tourism which supports over 48,000 UK jobs.

To celebrate Ryanair's Summer schedule at Bristol Airport and its 6 new summer 24 routes, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares from just £19.99 available to book now at ryanair.com.

Ryanair's Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan, said:

"We're delighted to officially launch Ryanair's biggest ever schedule for Bristol this summer with 36 routes, including 6 exciting new routes to Copenhagen, Fuerteventura, Marrakesh, Prague, Sofia, and Tirana, offering our customers in the south-west even more choice at the lowest fares. Ryanair's record Bristol summer 24 schedule will operate on a fleet of 5 Bristol-based aircraft (including 2 Gamechangers), representing a $500m investment and supporting over 1,400 local jobs.

Our first summer 24 flights to Copenhagen, Marrakesh, Sofia, and Tirana took off just last week, performing phenomenally well, and we look forward to carrying more passengers onboard our first flights to Fuerteventura and Prague when they commence this July.

Ryanair's new Bristol schedule, including our 6 exciting new routes, is available to book now at ryanair.com with fares available from just £19.99 for a limited time only."

Bristol Airport's CEO, Dave Lees, said:

"We are delighted with Ryanair's announcement increasing the 2024 flight programme to its largest ever schedule from Bristol Airport, it is a clear demonstration of confidence in the region for air travel. Expanding Ryanair's route network and adding new routes including to Tirana, Albania, offers customers a wider choice of destinations and flexibility of stay lengths, without the need to travel to other airports for their flights.

We very much welcome the deployment of the more efficient 'Gamechanger' aircraft from Bristol Airport and look forward to working with Ryanair on developing their route network and ensuring the increased use of quieter aircraft and more environmentally efficient operations in the future."