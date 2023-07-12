SOAK UP SOME WINTER SUN FROM JUST £29.99

Ryanair, Europe's no.1 airline, has today (12th July) launched its biggest ever Winter '23 schedule with over 20.7 million seats for The UK's holidaymakers looking to soak up some winter sun with friends and family or simply looking to liven up the drearier winter months with some overseas adventures.

Operating from the end of October '23 to the end of March '24, Ryanair's Winter '23 schedule offers an unbeatable choice of popular ski, Christmas market, seasonal shopping, city escape and winter sun destinations at the lowest fares in Europe.

British customers/visitors can now use up the last of their annual leave and book a much-deserved Winter break to one of Ryanair's exciting Winter '23 destinations with fares available from just £29.99 only at Ryanair.com.

Ryanair's Dara Brady said:

"We've received a huge volume Winter '23 schedule requests from early bird customers looking to get ahead of the flock and book a Ryanair flight for their Winter '23 getaways. Whether looking to soak up some with sun, hit the slopes or enjoy the festive season in one of Europe's breath-takingly beautiful cities, you won't be disappointed with the unbeatable selection of top ski, Christmas market, seasonal shopping, and winter sun destinations we have on offer at the lowest fares in Europe.

To celebrate the launch of our biggest ever Winter schedule, Ryanair has launched a special seat sale with fares available from just £29.99 only at Ryanair.com."