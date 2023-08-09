DROP YOUR BAG OFF THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FLIGHT

Ryanair, UK's No.1 airline, has today (8th Aug) announced a new twilight bag drop service at Manchester Airport, further improving its customers' travel experience this summer. Available now, this service will enable passengers travelling on early morning flights up to 8:00 am to drop their checked bags at Manchester Airport the evening before their flight (between 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm) further easing their airport journey on their day of travel.

Overnight bag drop will be available free of charge to all Ryanair passengers travelling from Manchester Airport. Upon arrival at the airport the evening prior to travel, Ryanair customers are advised to proceed to the check-in desks as normal and follow the signage for the 'Twilight Bag Drop'.

Ryanair's Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said:

"As Manchester's No.1 airline, we're delighted to launch our new 'Twilight Bag Drop' service for all our customers travelling from Manchester Airport this summer. This complimentary service will further improve our passengers' overall travel experience and further reduce airport queuing times for those taking early morning flights.

Ryanair passengers travelling from Manchester Airport before 8:00am can now go to the airport the evening before, between 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm, and drop their checked bags off hassle-free ahead of their flight the following morning. This exciting new initiative is a gamechanger for families or groups travelling on early morning flights and is available now at Manchester Airport's Terminal 3 across Desks 36-37 - just follow the signs for 'Twilight Bag Drop'."