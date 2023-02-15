Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  04:44:40 2023-02-15 am EST
14.95 EUR   -0.83%
RYANAIR : REPEATS CALL ON EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO PROTECT OVERFLIGHTS DURING FRENCH AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL STRIKES

02/15/2023 | 04:35am EST
URSULA VON DER LEYEN SHOULD PROTECT EUROPEAN PASSENGERS OR RESIGN

Following yesterday's (14 Feb) confirmation that French Air Traffic Control (ATC) will strike again this tomorrow (Thurs, 16 Feb) for the 5th time this year (almost 1 per week), Ryanair is once again calling on the EU Commission under President, Ursula von der Leyen, to step up and take immediate action by protecting overflights which will prevent thousands of European passengers from being disrupted during unnecessary French ATC strikes.

Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission are abandoning hundreds of thousands of passengers by repeatedly failing to protect the Free Movement of People and are allowing flights overflying France to be hijacked time after time by a small number of French Air Traffic Controllers who close the skies over France for EU passengers travelling to/from countries outside France while protecting French domestic flights for French citizens. If the President of the EU Commission cannot protect European passengers and keep European skies open during these repeated French ATC strikes, then she should step down and make room for someone that will protect European citizens.

Ryanair Director of Operations, Neal McMahon:

"It is completely unacceptable that European passengers will once again face disruption tomorrow (Thurs, 16 Feb) as result of yet another French ATC strike - the 5th strike already this year - due to the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen's failure to take any action to protect overflights during these unnecessary strikes by a small number of French Air Traffic Controllers.

Even passengers who are not flying to/from France are impacted because they overfly French Airspace, all the while French laws unfairly protect French domestic flights.

Ursula von der Leyenmust immediately step up and preserve the Free Movement of People by protecting overflights from these needless strikes, as done in Italy and Greece, or step down and let someone who actually will protect its EU citizens from further disruption due to French ATC strikes."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 679 M 11 462 M 11 462 M
Net income 2023 1 300 M 1 395 M 1 395 M
Net Debt 2023 505 M 542 M 542 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 160 M 18 418 M 18 418 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,07 €
Average target price 19,19 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Louise Phelan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.42%18 418
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.79%28 374
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.99%24 632
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.58%22 606
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.51%18 263
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.32.79%16 082