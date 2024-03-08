SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

RYANAIR WELCOMES ITALIAN AGCM VISIT TO IT'S DUBLIN HQ

"Ryanair today (Friday, 8th March) received a visit at 12.30pm from a team from the Italian AGCM (competition authority) together with the Irish CCPC as part of an investigation in Italy into claims made by Italian OTAs and travel agencies about Ryanair's long running campaign to protect consumers from digital piracy and OTA overcharging.

Ryanair and its team are happy to fully cooperate with this investigation into its long running and increasingly successful campaign to prevent digital piracy and consumer overcharging by Italian OTAs.

In recent weeks a number of these OTAs have signed "approved" OTA distribution agreements with Ryanair under which they agreed to stop screen scraping the Ryanair.com website and to stop overcharging consumers with inflated air fares, inflated ancillary fees and invented fees for non-existent services.

The Milan Court of Appeal in Feb 2024 dismissed false claims by Italian OTAs that Ryanair was in breach of Italian competition law."

