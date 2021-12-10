Log in
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Red Nose Alert: Ryanair Gift Cards Have Landed

12/10/2021 | 07:32am EST
Forgetting Someone? No Judgement Here - We've Got You Covered!

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, has the perfect solution for those scrambling for a last-minute gift this Christmas - Ryanair Gift Cards. After all, what better present to give than the gift of travel. Starting at just £25, Ryanair Gift Cards are conveniently delivered straight to your inbox and can be personalised with a greeting of your choice, making for the ultimate stress-free stocking filler, last minute gift or kris kindle present for all your wanderlust-filled friends and family this Christmas. Ryanair Gift Cards are also a perfect gesture for corporates looking for a way to bring their employees a bit of festive cheer and reward them for their hard work over the past year.

Ryanair's gift cards are on sale now, so avoid the queues and log on to Ryanair.com to give the gift travel to one of more than 230 destinations across Ryanair's network this Christmas.

Ryanair's Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said:

"This year more than ever travel will be on the top of people's Christmas wish list. Following two years of on-again-off-again travel restrictions, the Ryanair Gift Card is the perfect go-to gift for the wanderlust-filled friends and family in your life.

Ryanair Gift Cards start at £25 and are valid for travel across Ryanair's ever-expanding route network, so log on to the Ryanair.com website today to give the gift of travel this Christmas."

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 12:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
