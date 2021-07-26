Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  Ryanair Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair 1Q 2022 Net Loss Widened

07/26/2021 | 01:15am EDT
By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Monday that its net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 widened after booking higher costs and that the fiscal year continues to be challenging due to continued travel restrictions stemming from the pandemic.

The London-listed low cost carrier said expected traffic for the fiscal year had improved to a range of 90 million to 100 million passengers, from its previous guidance for the lower end of 80 million to 120 million passengers. It added that the likely outcome for the fiscal year would be somewhere between a small loss and breakeven though this was dependent on the continued rollout of vaccines this summer and no adverse Covid-19 developments.

The company said that traffic recovered significantly in the three months ended June 30 to 8.1 million passengers from 500,000 in the year-prior period.

Ryanair said that its first-quarter net loss was 272.6 million euros ($320.9 million), compared with a net loss of EUR185.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Revenue for the period was EUR370.5 million, compared with EUR125.2 million the year before.

Ryanair said that ancillary revenue rose to EUR178.6 million from EUR24.5 million the year before.

The company said it was impossible to provide meaningful guidance for fiscal 2022 at this time.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-21 0114ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 1 975 M 1 975 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 242 M -1 242 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 867 M 2 867 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 820 M 20 963 M 20 988 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Income Statement Evolution
