Ryanair : 92% Of Ryanair Flights Arrived On Time In December

06 Jan 2021

89% Of Customers Rate Ryanair Excellent / Very Good / Good

Ryanair today (06 Jan) released its monthly customer service statistics, showing that 92% of December flights arrived on-time.

In an era when customer confidence needs to be restored in air travel, as Europe's no. 1 airline, Ryanair continues to ensure they meet their customer's needs and safety expectations. The 'Rate My Flight' customer experience survey for December indicates that 89% of nearly 11,000 respondents rated their flight 'Excellent / Very Good / Good', as well as high ratings emerging for crew friendliness (94%), onboard service (92%), range of food & drink (86%), and boarding (84%).

Having introduced a new set of guidelines when air travel re-commenced on 1 July 2020 that protect the health of customers and crew, Ryanair is keen to create awareness of these safety measures undertaken on all flights, on every aircraft and in each market in which they operate.

Rate My Flight Excell /V Good / Good Customer Experience 89% Crew Friendliness 94% Onboard Service 92% Food & Drink Range 86% Boarding 84%

Ryanair's Dara Brady said:

'Ryanair Group Airlines carried 1.9m customers in December, and we are pleased that 92% of our flights arrived on time.

Our healthy flying initiatives, such as daily disinfectant measures, mandatory face masks and contactless initiatives are in place to ensure our customers feel confident when flying with us.

We're delighted that 89% of customers surveyed (nearly 11,000), who have been flying with our new health guidelines, rated their Ryanair flight in December as 'Excellent/Very Good /Good' using Ryanair's Rate My Flight feature, which allows all customers to provide real-time reviews of their flights via the Ryanair app and email.