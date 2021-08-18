Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ryanair : Alitalia successor ITA gets aviation authority's green light to fly

08/18/2021 | 10:00am EDT
MILAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), the new state-owned carrier created to replace bankrupt Alitalia, has received a green light from Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC to start flying and selling tickets, ENAC said on Wednesday.

The go-ahead arrives after months of wrangling with the European Union over the role of the state in saving the carrier, and is expected to ease the hiring of some Alitalia employees by ITA. ITA declined to comment.

Some 7,000 staff out of a 11,000-strong Alitalia workforce are currently subject to a costly temporary lay-off scheme.

ENAC said it had issued an air operator's certificate (AOC) and air transport operating licence to ITA on Wednesday.

"ITA can take off," ENAC President Pierluigi Di Palma said in a statement.

The new carrier will initially operate a fleet of 52 planes, seven of which are wide-body, used for longer-haul routes. The number is expected to increase progressively to 105 aircraft in 2025.

Italy's industry ministry said in July it expected ITA to hire between 2,750 and 2,950 of Alitalia's staff this year, rising to 5,550-5,700 in 2025, with up to 4,000 workers likely to join its handling and maintenance units.

ITA, which is expected to start flying in mid-October, will have its work cut out competing with low-cost carriers including Ryanair and Wizz Air after they scooped up Italy's domestic routes during the summer. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.30% 16.005 Real-time Quote.-2.80%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.18% 4929 Delayed Quote.7.82%
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 5 232 M 6 129 M 6 129 M
Net income 2022 -11,4 M -13,4 M -13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 694 M 1 985 M 1 985 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2 000x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 832 M 20 890 M 20 891 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 15 016
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,80 €
Average target price 19,01 €
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.80%20 890
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.56%24 730
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.4.72%14 656
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.03%13 541
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.84%13 328
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED17.52%10 960