Ryanair : Alitalia successor ITA gets aviation authority's green light to fly

MILAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), the
new state-owned carrier created to replace bankrupt Alitalia,
has received a green light from Italy's civil aviation authority
ENAC to start flying and selling tickets, ENAC said on
Wednesday.
The go-ahead arrives after months of wrangling with the
European Union over the role of the state in saving the carrier,
and is expected to ease the hiring of some Alitalia employees by
ITA. ITA declined to comment.
Some 7,000 staff out of a 11,000-strong Alitalia workforce
are currently subject to a costly temporary lay-off scheme.
ENAC said it had issued an air operator's certificate (AOC)
and air transport operating licence to ITA on Wednesday.
"ITA can take off," ENAC President Pierluigi Di Palma said
in a statement.
The new carrier will initially operate a fleet of 52 planes,
seven of which are wide-body, used for longer-haul routes. The
number is expected to increase progressively to 105 aircraft in
2025.
Italy's industry ministry said in July it expected ITA to
hire between 2,750 and 2,950 of Alitalia's staff this year,
rising to 5,550-5,700 in 2025, with up to 4,000 workers likely
to join its handling and maintenance units.
ITA, which is expected to start flying in mid-October, will
have its work cut out competing with low-cost carriers including
Ryanair and Wizz Air after they scooped up
Italy's domestic routes during the summer.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Jan Harvey)