Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Ryanair

Holdings PLC (Company), ISIN BRR1YABDR004, hereby informs that on 26/12/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,965300000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8306 - 27/12/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,551572581 per BDR.

The USD Preliminary rate was estimated by the conversion of the dividend rate released by the company in it's local currency. In case that there is any update informed by the ADR Depositary in the U.S, a new Notice to the Market will be released.

The payment will be completed on 15/03/2024, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 17/01/2024.