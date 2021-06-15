Log in
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 06/15 06:47:54 am
16.41 EUR   +1.52%
Ryanair: Belarusian airspace ban is not a long-term solution

06/15/2021 | 06:37am EDT
LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Ryanair does not support a ban on Belarusian airspace in the long term, its chief executive said on Tuesday and called on international authorities to secure assurances from the country that there would be no repeat of last month's forced landing.

Belarus scrambled a warplane to force a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk on May 23. The plane was carrying an opposition journalist who was then arrested, prompting punitive measures against Belarus in response.

Belarusian carriers are now banned from flying over European Union and UK territory, while EU and British authorities issued a safety directive saying their aircraft should avoid Belarusian air space unless in an emergency.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary told a British parliamentary committee that while he supported those measures, the aviation industry depended in the long term on unrestricted access to all airspace and that this must be restored.

"We need to have an outcome where the European and the UK authorities, hopefully assisted by international partners, receive appropriate assurances from the Belarusian, and or Russian authorities, that this will never happen again," he said.

Short-term sanctions were necessary to deter other states from copycat behaviour, he added, but in the long term the politicisation of airspace was not the answer as it would hurt the aviation industry and international connectivity.

"The freedom to overfly states is something that we have perhaps taken for granted for the last 70-80 years," O'Leary told the lawmakers. "We must restore it as quickly as possible."

The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is investigating the forced-landing incident and due to report back in two weeks. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Davey and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 2 033 M 2 033 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 279 M -1 279 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 951 M 2 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 239 M 22 115 M 22 110 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,41 €
Last Close Price 16,17 €
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.55%22 115
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.15%29 360
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.28.88%18 036
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.16%16 608
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.55%13 697
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.21.85%13 630