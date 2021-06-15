Ryanair: Belarusian airspace ban is not a long-term solution

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Ryanair does not support
a ban on Belarusian airspace in the long term, its chief
executive said on Tuesday and called on international
authorities to secure assurances from the country that there
would be no repeat of last month's forced landing.
Belarus scrambled a warplane to force a Ryanair flight to
land in Minsk on May 23. The plane was carrying an opposition
journalist who was then arrested, prompting punitive measures
against Belarus in response.
Belarusian carriers are now banned from flying over European
Union and UK territory, while EU and British authorities issued
a safety directive saying their aircraft should avoid Belarusian
air space unless in an emergency.
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary told a British parliamentary
committee that while he supported those measures, the aviation
industry depended in the long term on unrestricted access to all
airspace and that this must be restored.
"We need to have an outcome where the European and the UK
authorities, hopefully assisted by international partners,
receive appropriate assurances from the Belarusian, and or
Russian authorities, that this will never happen again," he
said.
Short-term sanctions were necessary to deter other states
from copycat behaviour, he added, but in the long term the
politicisation of airspace was not the answer as it would hurt
the aviation industry and international connectivity.
"The freedom to overfly states is something that we have
perhaps taken for granted for the last 70-80 years," O'Leary
told the lawmakers. "We must restore it as quickly as possible."
The United Nations' International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) is investigating the forced-landing incident
and due to report back in two weeks.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Davey and Pravin
Char)