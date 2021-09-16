Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 09/16 05:53:45 am
16.33 EUR   +6.04%
04:55aEUROPE : European stocks rise on Wall Street support, travel shares jump 3%
RE
03:52aBOE Expected to Leave Policy Unchanged Next Week
DJ
03:19aLondon Shares to Edge Higher on U.S. Rebound
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair CEO sees 'significantly' higher plane ticket prices next summer

09/16/2021 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ryanair's annual general meeting in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ticket prices for short-haul flights across Europe next summer will be significantly higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters on Thursday.

O'Leary said bookings over the coming months were "patchy", with some periods of extraordinary demand around school holidays in October and at Christmas, while current prices were low.

"Prices will rise I think during October and at Christmas and I think prices into next summer will be significantly stronger than they were pre-COVID because there's about 20% less capacity in the short-haul market across Europe," O'Leary said in an interview after the airline's annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
04:55aEUROPE : European stocks rise on Wall Street support, travel shares jump 3%
RE
03:52aBOE Expected to Leave Policy Unchanged Next Week
DJ
03:19aLondon Shares to Edge Higher on U.S. Rebound
DJ
02:57aRyanair raises passenger target to 225 million a year by 2026
RE
02:37aRYANAIR : Ups Five-Year Traffic Growth Forecast
MT
12:36aRyanair Raises Five-Year Passenger Growth Forecast to 50%
DJ
12:32aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Doubts Over Economic Bounce to Hold Back Shares Again
DJ
09/15RYANAIR : Mulls 5,000 Appointments In Europe Over Five Years On COVID-19 Recover..
MT
09/14RYANAIR : to Use CheckIn.com's AI Image Recognition Product; Shares Up 32%
MT
09/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, Walt Disney, ViacomCBS, General Motors, Amazon...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 153 M 6 078 M 6 078 M
Net income 2022 -4,36 M -5,14 M -5,14 M
Net Debt 2022 1 662 M 1 960 M 1 960 M
P/E ratio 2022 -889x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 381 M 20 540 M 20 502 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 016
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,40 €
Average target price 19,06 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.26%20 540
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.42%25 151
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.72%14 371
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.41%14 197
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.28%14 084
ANA HOLDINGS INC.14.71%11 284