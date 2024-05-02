By Anthony O. Goriainoff
Ryanair Holdings said it canceled more than 1,000 flights in April due to the Israel-Hamas war and the air-traffic control strike in France.
The Irish low-cost airline said it operated more than 98,400 flights in April, when passenger numbers rose 8% on year to 17.3 million.
Passenger numbers for the rolling 12 months were up 8.6% to 185 million.
April's load factor--a measure of how full a plane is--fell 2 percentage points to 92%.
Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-02-24 0253ET