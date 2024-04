By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ryanair Holdings said that it cancelled around 950 flights in March due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The Irish budget airline said it operated over 77,000 flights in March and saw passenger numbers rise 8% to 13.6 million in the month.

Its load factor--a measure of how full a plane is--was flat at 93%.

