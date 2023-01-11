Ryanair Confirms Brussels Zaventem Base Won't Reopen in Summer 2023

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ryanair Holdings PLC confirmed Wednesday that it won't reopen its Brussels Zaventem base in summer 2023 due to the airport's decision to increase prices by 11% from April for airlines and passengers.

The Irish low cost carrier said it would continue to operate 12 routes to and from the airport during summer 2023 using aircraft based outside Belgium, and that its flights from Brussels Charleroi won't be affected by this decision.

Ryanair said Brussels Zaventem's decision made it even more uncompetitive when compared with other Belgian and EU airports which are lowering prices to recover traffic lost during the pandemic, or freezing charges so as to stimulate passenger growth.

The budget airline closed the base in October 2022.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1310ET