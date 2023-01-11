Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  Ryanair Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:30:16 2023-01-11 am EST
14.22 EUR   -1.11%
01:11pRyanair Confirms Brussels Zaventem Base Won't Reopen in Summer 2023
DJ
11:29aRyanair to Reportedly Shutter Brussels Airport Base
MT
10:53aRyanair Confirms Closure of Airport Base in Brussels
MT
Ryanair Confirms Brussels Zaventem Base Won't Reopen in Summer 2023

01/11/2023 | 01:11pm EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Ryanair Holdings PLC confirmed Wednesday that it won't reopen its Brussels Zaventem base in summer 2023 due to the airport's decision to increase prices by 11% from April for airlines and passengers.

The Irish low cost carrier said it would continue to operate 12 routes to and from the airport during summer 2023 using aircraft based outside Belgium, and that its flights from Brussels Charleroi won't be affected by this decision.

Ryanair said Brussels Zaventem's decision made it even more uncompetitive when compared with other Belgian and EU airports which are lowering prices to recover traffic lost during the pandemic, or freezing charges so as to stimulate passenger growth.

The budget airline closed the base in October 2022.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1310ET

Financials
Sales 2023 10 561 M 11 343 M 11 343 M
Net income 2023 1 206 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
Net Debt 2023 741 M 796 M 796 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 368 M 17 581 M 17 581 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,38 €
Average target price 17,69 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC17.73%17 581
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.90%27 007
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.15.92%24 378
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.75%19 878
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED8.07%18 854
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.21.35%14 957