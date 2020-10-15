Ryanair : Cuts Winter Capacity Due to Stricter Coronavirus Restrictions Across Europe

By Matteo Castia

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Thursday that it is reducing its winter capacity to 40% of last year's levels due to increasing coronavirus restrictions across Europe.

"This has caused forward bookings to weaken slightly in October, but materially in November and December,", Europe's largest airline said.

The company said it is reducing its schedule to 40% of prior year's levels, from 60% previously. It added it is maintaining 65% of its winter routes network, but reducing the frequency of flights.

Ryanair said it now expects full-year traffic to fall to around 38 million passengers, adding this figure may further shrink in case of new lockdowns.

