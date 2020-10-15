Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
Ryanair : Cuts Winter Capacity Due to Stricter Coronavirus Restrictions Across Europe

10/15/2020 | 02:30am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Thursday that it is reducing its winter capacity to 40% of last year's levels due to increasing coronavirus restrictions across Europe.

"This has caused forward bookings to weaken slightly in October, but materially in November and December,", Europe's largest airline said.

The company said it is reducing its schedule to 40% of prior year's levels, from 60% previously. It added it is maintaining 65% of its winter routes network, but reducing the frequency of flights.

Ryanair said it now expects full-year traffic to fall to around 38 million passengers, adding this figure may further shrink in case of new lockdowns.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 0229ET


Financials
Sales 2021 2 731 M 3 210 M 3 210 M
Net income 2021 -822 M -966 M -966 M
Net Debt 2021 2 257 M 2 653 M 2 653 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 864 M 16 279 M 16 299 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 14,03 €
Last Close Price 12,32 €
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.79%16 279
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.69%20 735
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.40%13 656
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-19.66%12 236
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-13.08%10 617
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.58%10 586
