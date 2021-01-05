Log in
Ryanair : December Traffic Down 83% To 1.9m Guests 73% Load Factor As Covid-19 Continues To Impact Traffic

01/05/2021 | 03:53am EST
Ryanair December Traffic Down 83% To 1.9m Guests 73% Load Factor As Covid-19 Continues To Impact Traffic
05 Jan 2021

Ryanair Holdings plc today (5 Jan) released December traffic statistics as follows:

2019 2020 Growth

Ryanair Group

11.2m

1.9m

-83%

Rolling Annual 152.4m 52.1m (81% LF)

-66%

Ryanair operated approx. 22% of our normal December schedule with a 73% load factor.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:53:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 180 M 2 675 M 2 675 M
Net income 2021 -993 M -1 219 M -1 219 M
Net Debt 2021 1 820 M 2 234 M 2 234 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 346 M 21 286 M 21 287 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,79x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,52 €
Last Close Price 15,39 €
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.84%21 286
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.00%25 539
AIR CHINA LIMITED-22.88%15 022
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.83%12 641
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-3.75%12 585
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-6.23%10 852
