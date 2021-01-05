Ryanair December Traffic Down 83% To 1.9m Guests 73% Load Factor As Covid-19 Continues To Impact Traffic
05 Jan 2021
Ryanair Holdings plc today (5 Jan) released December traffic statistics as follows:
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
Growth
|
Ryanair Group
|
11.2m
|
1.9m
|
-83%
|
Rolling Annual
|
152.4m
|
52.1m (81% LF)
|
-66%
Ryanair operated approx. 22% of our normal December schedule with a 73% load factor.
