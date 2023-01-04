Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  03:04 2023-01-04 am EST
12.46 EUR   -0.80%
02:50aBright start to 2023 for FTSE 100 set to continue
AN
02:43aRYANAIR HLDGS : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:21aRyanair December traffic up 3% on pre-pandemic levels
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair December traffic up 3% on pre-pandemic levels

01/04/2023 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair flew 11.5 million passengers in December, up 3% on its previous pre-COVID high for the Christmas travel period, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers said on Wednesday.

Ryanair expects to fly 166.5 million passengers in the year to the end of March, far ahead of its previous record of 149 million.

It has reported flying more passengers than the corresponding pre-pandemic period in each of the last nine months.

CEO Michael O'Leary had flagged at the start of December that Christmas bookings were running ahead of 2019 levels, with average air fares also up by a low double-digit percentage as passengers travelled without restrictions for the first time in three years.

Ryanair flew 9.5 million passengers last December and just 1.9 million in December 2020.

The average proportion of empty seats per flight held steady at 8% for the second successive month in December and compared to 5% in December 2019.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
02:50aBright start to 2023 for FTSE 100 set to continue
AN
02:43aRYANAIR HLDGS : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:21aRyanair December traffic up 3% on pre-pandemic levels
RE
02:11aRyanair's Passenger Traffic Jumps 21% In December 2022
MT
2022Ryanair Scraps 48 Flights In Belgium Amid Three-day Cabin Crew Strike
MT
2022Ryanair three-day strike in Belgium grounds dozens of flights
AN
2022Wizz Air Rejects Price-fixing Allegations in Italian Antitrust Probe
MT
2022Global markets live: Tesla, Nio, Mastercard, AstraZeneca, Swiss...
MS
2022European shares end lower, Britain outpaces as China-exposed miners jump
RE
2022Ryanair, Wizz Air and easyJet face Italy inquiry over Sicily flight prices
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 484 M 11 058 M 11 058 M
Net income 2023 1 192 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
Net Debt 2023 826 M 871 M 871 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 296 M 15 079 M 15 079 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,56 €
Average target price 17,16 €
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.83%15 079
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.00%26 563
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.00%21 031
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%19 373
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%17 873
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-2.17%13 085