By Najat Kantouar

Ryanair Holdings had to delay and cancel over a thousand flights this week, citing air traffic control staff shortages and equipment failures.

The Irish low-cost airline said more than 30% of its 3,500 flights were delayed on Thursday. On Friday morning, 25% of the airline's first wave departures, or 150 flights, were delayed due to air traffic control staff shortages and equipment failures.

Meanwhile, the group said it suffered more than 60 flight cancellations on Thursday and Friday, due to what it called European air traffic control underperformance.

06-28-24 1241ET