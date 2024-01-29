More about the company
Ryanair Holdings plc is an airline company that specializes in low-fare flights in Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- passenger transportation (64.3%): 97 million passengers transported in 2022/23;
- services (35.7%): essentially charter sales, vehicle rental, in-flight sales and ground services.
At the end of March 2023, the group had a fleet of 537 aircrafts.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (5.9%), Italy (21.9%), Spain (17.5%), the United Kingdom (14.8%) and Europe (39.9%).