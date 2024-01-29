Stock RYA RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ryanair Holdings plc

Equities

RYA

IE00BYTBXV33

Airlines

Real-time Irish S.E.
 08:53:05 2024-01-29 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
19.08 EUR +1.52% Intraday chart for Ryanair Holdings plc +4.81% +0.05%
02:44pm RYANAIR : Insignificant cuts to the FY24 and FY25 bottom lines Alphavalue
02:44pm Busy week ahead! Our Logo
Latest news about Ryanair Holdings plc

RYANAIR : Insignificant cuts to the FY24 and FY25 bottom lines Alphavalue
Ryanair Holdings Fiscal Q3 Earnings Down, Revenue Increases MT
RYANAIR HLDGS : RBC keeps its Buy rating ZD
RYANAIR HLDGS : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Trending : Ryanair's 3Q Adjusted Profit After Tax Falls, Prompts Narrowed Guidance Range DJ
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Make Cautious Start to Busy Week Ahead DJ
European shares tepid as financials offset gains in energy stocks; Holcim shines RE
Ryanair cuts forecast amid spat with travel agents RE
Ryanair Ready to Take Delivery of Boeing's MAX 10 Orders Canceled by US Airlines, CEO Says MT
Ryanair trims annual profit forecast after travel agents halt sales RE
United talks to Airbus amid Boeing turmoil RE
FTSE 100 near two-week high on oil boost; Ryanair slides RE
RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
Ryanair: net income plummets in Q3 CF
Ryanair cuts profit guidance after "softer" third quarter AN
European shares tepid as travel stocks counter gains in energy RE
Superdry looks at saving costs; Ferrexpo loses case AN
Ryanair trims annual profit forecast after online travel agents remove flights RE
Ryanair Narrows Guidance After Higher Operating Costs Hurt Adjusted After-Tax Profit --Update DJ
Ryanair Narrows FY24 Profit Forecast MT
Ryanair tells Boeing it would buy any MAX 10 orders dropped by US airlines RE
Ryanair Narrows Guidance After Higher Fuel Costs Hit Adjusted Post-Tax Profit DJ
Ryanair sees Boeing MAX 10 flying in first quarter of 2025 RE
Marketmind-Asia stocks soar despite big week for risk RE

Chart Ryanair Holdings plc

Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an airline company that specializes in low-fare flights in Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (64.3%): 97 million passengers transported in 2022/23; - services (35.7%): essentially charter sales, vehicle rental, in-flight sales and ground services. At the end of March 2023, the group had a fleet of 537 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (5.9%), Italy (21.9%), Spain (17.5%), the United Kingdom (14.8%) and Europe (39.9%).
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
2024-01-28 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
18.8 EUR
Average target price
25.11 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.55%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi.
-0.34% 23 282 M $
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Stock Delta Air Lines, Inc.
-1.49% 25 377 M $
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED Stock Singapore Airlines Limited
+1.52% 20 630 M $
AIR CHINA LIMITED Stock Air China Limited
-4.25% 15 083 M $
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
+3.13% 13 957 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED Stock InterGlobe Aviation Limited
-2.40% 13 297 M $
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-6.04% 13 290 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI Stock Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+13.74% 11 833 M $
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
+1.80% 10 772 M $
LUFTHANSA Stock Lufthansa
-4.58% 10 086 M $
Other Airlines
