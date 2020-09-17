Ryanair : Italy's aviation authority meets Ryanair over COVID-19 compliance dispute

The authority, ENAC, warned last month that it might ban Ryanair over what it said were systematic failures to follow safety rules. Ryanair denied violating any of the measures.

"ENAC reminded Ryanair of the requirement for the carrier to ensure that measures laid down in Italy to limit the health risks from coronavirus are respected onboard its aircraft and on departure and arrival in national airports," the authority said in a statement.

It said the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was conducted in a cordial atmosphere and that Ryanair had given a commitment to respect the rules and had agreed on the need for proper safety measures to support the recovery of the air transport sector.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Mark Potter)