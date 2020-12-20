Ryanair : Launches New Bournemouth Route To Bergerac (France) For Summer 21

17 Dec 2020

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (Thursday, 17 Dec) announced a new Bournemouth route to Bergerac (France), operating two flights weekly. This new route will commence on 2nd June 2021 as part of Ryanair's British Summer 2021 schedule.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just £30.99, for travel during the month of June 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 19th December, only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness said:

'We are pleased to announce a new Bournemouth route to Bergerac, commencing on 2nd June 2021, operating two weekly flights as part of our British Summer 2021 schedule. Customers in Britain can now book flights to Bergerac as far out as September 2021.

To celebrate this new Bergerac route, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just £30.99 for travel during the month of June 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 19th December 2020. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'