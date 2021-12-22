Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair : Lowers F.Y. Guidance As Omicron Variant Weakens Christmas Traffic. January Capacity Is Cut By 33%.

12/22/2021 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Ryanair Holdings plc today, (22 December) announced that it was lowering its full Year Guidance from a previous Net Loss range of between €100m to €200m, as the Omicron Covid variant and recent Government travel restrictions across Europe have notably weakened close-in Christmas & New Year bookings. This sudden downturn has also caused Ryanair this week to cut its planned January schedule capacity by 33%.

The impact of these recent Government travel restrictions, in particular last weekend's ban on UK arrivals into France and Germany, and the suspension of all EU flights to/from Morocco has lowered Ryanair's expected December traffic from between 10m-11m, to a lower range of between 9.0m-9.5m. In responding to these restrictions, Ryanair has now cut its January capacity by 33%, reducing its expected January traffic from approx. 10m to between 6m-7m. In light of the current uncertainty about the Omicron variant, and intra Europe travel restrictions, no schedule cutbacks have yet been decided for February or March 2022. These schedules will be revisited in January as more scientific information becomes available on the Omicron variant, its impact on hospitalisations, European population and/or travel restrictions in February or March.

As a result of these new Covid developments, it is now likely that Ryanair's full year traffic forecast will be just under 100m passengers (previously guided at just over 100m), and the expected Net Loss for the full year (end 31 March 2022) is likely to be within a new range of €250m to €450m. However, these figures are hugely sensitive to any further positive or negative Covid news flow. Ryanair hopes to have more clarity, especially on the impact of Omicron on intra Europe travel restrictions, in time for its Q3 results on 31 January next.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 16:26:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
11:27aRYANAIR : Lowers F.Y. Guidance As Omicron Variant Weakens Christmas Traffic. January Capac..
PU
10:58aIreland's Ryanair doubles annual loss forecast over Omicron
RE
10:13aRyanair lowers f.y. guidance as omicron variant weakens christmas traffic. january cap..
AQ
12/21European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
12/21Airline passengers can claim if flight brought forward - EU court
RE
12/20RYANAIR HLDGS : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
12/20Ryanair Delists From London Bourse
MT
12/16Global private equity firm TPG to list in New York
RE
12/16Ryanair sees Omicron hit to December, January capacity
RE
12/15RYANAIR : Opens New Aircraft Maintenance Facility In Seville
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 276 M 5 972 M 5 972 M
Net income 2022 -167 M -188 M -188 M
Net Debt 2022 1 979 M 2 240 M 2 240 M
P/E ratio 2022 -94,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 670 M 19 910 M 19 999 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,60 €
Average target price 19,36 €
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.06%19 910
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.20%24 568
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.39%16 209
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.49%14 953
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.57%14 225
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.71%12 137